Joey Chestnut Eats 413 Chicken Wings In Grueling Glutton Marathon

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut had a bone to pick with an eating challenge this week ― lots and lots of bones.

Chestnut, Major League Eating’s No. 1-rated glutton, devoured 413 Hooters chicken wings in 12 hours at the Mall of Georgia, according to a news release. (See the video below.)

The top-dog trencherman celebrated National Chicken Wing Day by attacking Hooters’ $15.99 all-you-can-eat special, USA Today reported. He started at 11 a.m. Monday and downed 250 by 5:50 p.m. to merit a T-shirt presentation. Then he continued his wing assault for several more hours.

Handout Joey Chestnut chows down en route to his marathon eating feat.

His voraciousness should come as no surprise to competitive eating fans. Chestnut, known as “Joey Jaws,” won his 12th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, and is the Nathan’s record holder with 74 dogs (plus buns) consumed in 10 minutes.

Chestnut also is known for taking his preparation seriously, performing jaw-dropping mouth exercises that include weights.

That’s some pig.

Here’s video of Chestnut toward the end of his chicken wing stunt.