Eating champion Joey Chestnut showed how he chews up the competition.

The legendary glutton, who will attempt to win his 12th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July, revealed the training exercises he does in a clip ESPN posted Tuesday from the documentary “The Good, the Bad, the Hungry.” (See the clip below.)

Chestnut chewed on a ball, bobbed his head up and down with a weight dangling from his mouth and breathed deeply to produce what sounded like extended burps.

Even if his preparation might seem weird, it seems to be working: Chestnut devoured a record 74 hot dogs last year.

So this is how @joeyjaws trains to eat 70+ hot dogs in 10 minutes 😮 (via @30for30) pic.twitter.com/qyOp7vydmQ — ESPN (@espn) July 3, 2019

Needless to say, the clip provoked food for thought on Twitter.

Disgusting — dalmatian diva (@DalmatianDiva) July 3, 2019

I’ve seen this work ethic in guys like MJ, Kobe, Tiger, and Brad Calipari. True hearts and minds of champions. — Strictly Bankshots (@StrictBankshots) July 3, 2019

Eating is not a sport. — David Feldman (@mrfeldman4) July 3, 2019