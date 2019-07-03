WEIRD NEWS

Watch Joey Chestnut's Chewing Workout For Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

The 11-time champion takes his gluttony seriously.

Eating champion Joey Chestnut showed how he chews up the competition.

The legendary glutton, who will attempt to win his 12th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July, revealed the training exercises he does in a clip ESPN posted Tuesday from the documentary “The Good, the Bad, the Hungry.” (See the clip below.)

Chestnut chewed on a ball, bobbed his head up and down with a weight dangling from his mouth and breathed deeply to produce what sounded like extended burps.

Even if his preparation might seem weird, it seems to be working: Chestnut devoured a record 74 hot dogs last year.

Needless to say, the clip provoked food for thought on Twitter.

 

