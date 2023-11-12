Joey Fatone Opens Up About Getting Hair Plugs And Undergoing Fat Removal Procedure

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Joey Fatone isn’t shy about discussing the cosmetic work that he’s had done over the years.

In an exclusive interview with People, the *NSYNC singer, 46, openly discussed undergoing two cosmetic procedures: hair plugs and fat removal from his chin and stomach using AirSculpt.

“It’s crazy how many guys get work done,” Fatone said. “They don’t broadcast it because a lot of men are very shy or embarrassed about it, but there’s nothing to be embarrassed about!”

Advertisement

He added: “I’m never afraid to tell people about this stuff. Who cares?”

The “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” shared that he got hair plugs to combat his hair loss. The pop star revealed that for a while he would spray his hair before appearing on TV to hide the thinner areas, but it just became too much of a hassle.

“Two years ago things were a little thinner up there, and I’m on television. I had to start wearing this spray to fill in my hair, and I just hated it,” he said. “Every time I was on TV, I was spraying my hair and it was just a pain in the butt. So I was like, I want to get plugs to fill it in.”

(Left to right) Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Justin Timberlake of *NSYNC reunited to attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in September. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

He clarified that he’s “not trying to change” his look or who he is as a person, but got the procedures done “to just edit” his appearance “a little bit”.

Advertisement

Reps for Fatone didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Fatone also laid to rest the rumors that he did the fat removal procedure to prepare for a reunion tour with *NSYNC after fans speculated following their viral appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September.

“People keep asking me if I’m getting in shape for a tour, but no, there isn’t a tour,” he said. “We actually haven’t had that conversation yet. I’m getting in shape for myself, because at a certain age you can’t bounce back or recover like you used to be able to.”