Joey King Reveals Amazing April Fools' Day Prank She Pulled On Her Sister

Actress Joey King and her sister Hunter King enjoy a close relationship ― except on April Fools’ Day, when their rapport turns playfully adversarial.

The star of Hulu’s “The Act” dropped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday, where she revealed her penchant for seasonal pranks on her sibling, and this year’s gag was a particular doozy.

“Hunter, poor thing ― she gets the brunt of all my jokes,” Joey King said. “I took her deodorant, and I twisted out all of the deodorant, and I packed it with cream cheese instead. And I froze it so it would take on the shape of deodorant.”

Her sister applied the deodorant as usual, King added, and “didn’t know until later on when she started to smell like a bagel.”

No stranger to high jinks herself, DeGeneres expressed her admiration for King’s pranking skills. “You know, it’s weird in there,” the actress quipped, gesturing to her head.

The pair also spoke about “The Act,” which depicts the real-life murder of Dee Dee Blanchard (Patricia Arquette). King plays Blanchard’s daughter, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was the victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy at the hands of her mother.

To play Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who is serving 10 years in prison for second-degree murder for the killing, King said she “did a deep dive into research.” That included working closely with executive producer Michelle Dean, who had a personal relationship with Blanchard and wrote a 2016 BuzzFeed article on the case, bringing it global attention.