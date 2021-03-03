John Boehner Takes Less-Than-Subtle Shots At Trump, Ted Cruz On Book Jacket

Former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) continued to diss fellow Republicans in the lead-up to his memoir’s April release.

After word leaked that Boehner blurted out, “Ted Cruz, go f**k yourself” while recording the audiobook version of “On the House,” Punchbowl News posted the juicy-quote-filled dust jacket of the hardcover on Tuesday. Boehner ripped the Texas senator and even took a shot at former President Donald Trump.

“There is nothing more dangerous than a reckless asshole who thinks he is smarter than everyone else,” Boehner wrote of Cruz, whom he once dubbed “Lucifer in the flesh.”

The former GOP leader, who left the House in 2015, issued a less-barbed dig for the twice-impeached former president: “He would call me fairly often when he first took office for advice or conversation. But the calls came in less and less as his tenure went on. That’s probably because he got more comfortable in the job. But I also suspect he just got tired of me advising him to shut up.”

Among other intriguing blurbs, Boehner observed how Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “gutted” someone in the House “like a halibut.” He also seemed to comment on Joe Biden’s sweat: “He’d been out there just pounding away in the heat for at least an hour.”

He also accused former President Barack Obama of doing him wrong. “I’d never been sucker-punched like that in my life,” Boehner wrote.

Of course, you’ll probably have to buy the book for the full context.