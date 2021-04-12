John Boehner Names 'The Most Miserable Son Of Bitch I Ever Had To Deal With'

Former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) did a speed round with “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Monday night, offering quick reactions to famous political names.

Boehner called former President Donald Trump “a little crazy,” said former President Bill Clinton is “the best politician I’ve ever met” and praised President Joe Biden as “a really good guy.”

But his tone shifted when Colbert asked about Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.).

“Lucifer in the flesh,” Boehner called him, a phrase he’s used before for Cruz. “The most miserable son of a bitch I ever had to deal with.”

He also shared his thoughts on former President Barack Obama, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Sen. Lindsey Graham and former Vice President Dick Cheney, among others:

TONIGHT! Find out what former Speaker of the House, @SpeakerBoehner, really thinks of some of the biggest names in politics. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/FxicGQ5ZVo — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 13, 2021

Boehner in his book called Cruz “a reckless asshole who thinks he is smarter than everyone else” and took potshots at him when recording the audiobook version.

“Ted Cruz, go f**k yourself,” he says in an unscripted aside.

Boehner’s new book, “On The House,” is set for release on Tuesday.