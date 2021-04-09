John Boehner Lambasts Jim Jordan, Ted Cruz As 'Political Terrorists' In Blistering Interview

Former House Speaker John Boehner excoriated lawmakers from his own party, including Trump allies Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), as “political terrorists” who helped ignite the deadly Capitol insurrection in a blistering interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

“Jim Jordan especially, my colleague from Ohio. I just never saw a guy who spent more time tearing things apart ― never building anything, never puttin’ anything together,” said Boehner, a Republican who represented Ohio’s 8th congressional district for almost 25 years before his resignation in 2015.

The former congressman ― whose new autobiography, “On the House: A Washington Memoir,” is set to be released Tuesday ― later lambasted Cruz as a “jerk” in the same interview. (The senator is also labeled a “reckless asshole” in Boehner’s memoir.)

Jordan and Cruz are among the GOP lawmakers who, alongside former President Donald Trump, have faced scrutiny for amplifying the false voter fraud claims that helped spark the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

"I don't beat anybody up, it's not really my style, except that jerk."



Former House Speaker John Boehner, author of “On the House,” talks with John Dickerson about two Congressional Republicans he deems to be “political terrorists."



Boehner, in his book, blamed Trump for inciting the “bloody insurrection” at the Capitol, saying the former president provoked the violence over “nothing more than selfish reasons, perpetuated by the bullshit he’d been shoveling since he lost a fair election the previous November.”

But in the interview with CBS, scheduled to be broadcast Sunday, Boehner shied away from calling Trump a political terrorist.

“I’m not in office anymore. I don’t have to answer all the questions that I used to have to answer, right? And, and, while it isn’t my style, I don’t wanna use a pejorative term like that ― talkin’ about him or anybody else,” Boehner said.

The former House speaker was no longer in office when Trump was president ― a fact Boehner said he was pleased about.

“That was fine by me because I’m not sure I belonged to the Republican Party he created,” Boehner wrote of Trump in his book.