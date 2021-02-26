Former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) still seems to despise Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) ― and he took an off-script detour from recording his new audiobook to declare it.

In a rogue moment while recording the audio for his memoir, Boehner exclaimed: “Oh, and Ted Cruz, go fuck yourself,” Axios reported Thursday, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the session.

“You can blame the wine for the expletives,” Boehner tweeted about his “On The House: A Washington Memoir” tapings, along with a photo of him behind a microphone holding a glass of red wine.

Poured myself a glass of something nice to read my audiobook. You can blame the wine for the expletives. #OnTheHouse #13Apr2021 pic.twitter.com/5uN709ipOs — John Boehner (@SpeakerBoehner) February 25, 2021

Axios didn’t provide the context for the insult, but it comes days after Cruz was caught taking a Cancun beach vacation in the midst of a deadly Texas cold siege that left many without heat or clean water.

Boehner’s off-the-cuff diss shouldn’t come as a surprise. He once called Cruz “Lucifer in the flesh.”

“I have Democrat friends and Republican friends. I get along with almost everyone, but I have never worked with a more miserable son of a bitch in my life,” he said of the Texas lawmaker.

AP/Getty Ted Cruz and John Boehner: No love lost here.

Boehner also appears occasionally partial to the phrase “go fuck yourself.” He once issued the dismissive profanity to former Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid outside the Oval Office.

Boehner resigned from Congress in 2015.

“On The House” is due out April 13 on Amazon.