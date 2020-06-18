The comedians of late-night TV found common ground with their criticism of former national security adviser John Bolton’s forthcoming tell-all book about his time in the Trump administration.

They called out Bolton for failing to divulge the bombshell allegations he details in his upcoming memoir ― such as President Donald Trump asking for China’s help in his reelection ― when they actually happened.

Instead, Bolton reportedly received a $2 million payout to write “The Room Where It Happened,” which is slated for release (pending a legal challenge from the U.S. Department of Justice) next week.

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah called it “some bullshit” from Bolton.

“Who sees their country in terrible danger from an unhinged president” and decides to write a book about it, he asked.

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert mocked Bolton for standing “idly by” while working in the White House and waiting on that book deal.

“Thanks for telling us now,” said “Late Night” host Seth Meyers, who ripped Bolton with an analogy about a house fire.

“There’s no one to root for in a Trump v Bolton fight,” he said. “They’re both megalomaniacs, sociopaths looking out for themselves. It’s a real ‘Alien vs Predator’ situation.”

Jimmy Kimmel, meanwhile, poked fun at one particular detail in the book:

And “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon suggested another way Trump may try to stop people from reading the memoir: