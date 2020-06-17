Bolton Claims Trump Asked China's President For Favor To Boost Reelection Chances

President Donald Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win reelection in 2020 by purchasing agricultural products from key U.S. states, former National Security Adviser John Bolton reportedly wrote in his new tell-all book.

During a Group of 20 summit meeting in Japan last summer, Trump was “pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win,” Bolton wrote in an excerpt of the book published Wednesday in The Wall Street Journal.

Trump stressed the importance of farmers and of “increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat” in his electoral success, Bolton wrote.

He added:

Trump’s conversations with Xi reflected not only the incoherence in his trade policy but also the confluence in Trump’s mind of his own political interests and U.S. national interests. Trump commingled the personal and the national not just on trade questions but across the whole field of national security. I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my White House tenure that wasn’t driven by reelection calculations.

The anecdote is one of several startling revelations reportedly made in Bolton’s highly anticipated book, which is set to be released on June 23. He also wrote that Trump was willing to intervene in Justice Department investigations into Chinese and Turkish companies to curry personal favor with the countries’ autocratic leaders.

The Trump administration sued Bolton on Tuesday to block the publication of the book, arguing that it contains classified information. In response, Bolton’s attorney accused the White House of using national security information as a pretext to censor Bolton.

In the excerpt published Wednesday in the Journal, Bolton said he would have printed Trump’s exact words, but the “government’s prepublication review process has decided otherwise.”

Bolton, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush, served as Trump’s national security adviser from April 2018 to September 2019. He resigned amid reports that he disagreed with Trump on certain foreign policy issues, including North Korea.

Trump claimed he fired Bolton, but Bolton has said this isn’t true and that he was never directly or indirectly asked to resign.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.