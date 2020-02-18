John Bolton Teases Ukraine Scandal Details In Upcoming Book, Sparks Online Backlash

John Bolton faced backlash on social media Monday night after he teased what he’s written about the Ukraine scandal in his upcoming book about working as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser.
Bolton, during an appearance at Duke University, reportedly declined to talk about Trump’s Ukraine misconduct — which saw the president impeached by the Democratic-controlled House on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress and later acquitted by the GOP-controlled Senate.
Instead, Bolton told the audience that readers will “love Chapter 14” of his memoir that is slated for a March 17 release.
Trump’s call with Ukraine’s president — in which he reportedly pressured him to announce an investigation into potential Democratic 2020 rival Joe Biden in exchange for withheld military aid — was just the “sprinkles on the ice cream sundae,” added Bolton, who also expressed concern that the Trump White House would try to censor his writings.
The hashtag #BoycottBoltonsBook trended on Twitter as critics including Andy Lassner, the executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” accused Bolton of putting “money before country” for not speaking out in public before.
Bolton had remained silent before, during and after the Senate voted against allowing him to testify, as a key witness, during Trump’s trial.
“Chapter 14 isn’t going to save our country, and you blew your chance to look like any sort of coy hero,” wrote author Allison Winn Scotch.