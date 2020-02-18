John Bolton Teases Ukraine Scandal Details In Upcoming Book, Sparks Online Backlash

John Bolton faced backlash on social media Monday night after he teased what he’s written about the Ukraine scandal in his upcoming book about working as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser.

Bolton, during an appearance at Duke University, reportedly declined to talk about Trump’s Ukraine misconduct — which saw the president impeached by the Democratic-controlled House on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress and later acquitted by the GOP-controlled Senate.

Instead, Bolton told the audience that readers will “love Chapter 14” of his memoir that is slated for a March 17 release.

BREAKING: John Bolton spoke publicly for the first time since the impeachment trial.



He was asked whether he thought Trump's July 25 call was “perfect.” Bolton says “you'll love Chapter 14” of his book.#Hardball pic.twitter.com/FBr4jQIiDf — Hardball (@hardball) February 18, 2020

Trump’s call with Ukraine’s president — in which he reportedly pressured him to announce an investigation into potential Democratic 2020 rival Joe Biden in exchange for withheld military aid — was just the “sprinkles on the ice cream sundae,” added Bolton, who also expressed concern that the Trump White House would try to censor his writings.

The hashtag #BoycottBoltonsBook trended on Twitter as critics including Andy Lassner, the executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” accused Bolton of putting “money before country” for not speaking out in public before.

Bolton had remained silent before, during and after the Senate voted against allowing him to testify, as a key witness, during Trump’s trial.

“Chapter 14 isn’t going to save our country, and you blew your chance to look like any sort of coy hero,” wrote author Allison Winn Scotch.

Money before country.



The @AmbJohnBolton way.



That’s his legacy. — andy lassner (@andylassner) February 18, 2020

Oh fuck right off @AmbJohnBolton. Chapter 14 isn't going to save our country, and you blew your chance to look like any sort of coy hero. https://t.co/rI1PEwYmo3 — Allison Winn Scotch (@aswinn) February 18, 2020

Dear America:



Please do not reward an avaricious warmonger who kept the lying, lawbreaking, treasonous Donald Trump in the White House. Do not buy his book. He'll be on all the talk shows and the media will publish the juicy bits for free.



Love, Canada #BoycottBoltonsBook https://t.co/4etNDPxDPM — Antonia Zerbisias (@AntoniaZ) February 18, 2020

You could have spoken for the love of country...but why? When you can speak for the love of money instead!!! — Leo Rautins (@LeoRautins) February 18, 2020

If you've pre-ordered John Bolton's book, I encourage you to cancel it. I don't say that lightly. We should not reward exploitative behavior like this. Every important tidbit will come out in the news. If you *must* buy it, wait six months to kill pre-sales.#BoycottBoltonsBook — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 18, 2020

Now we know why Bolton wouldn't testify under oath ... he wanted to sell books. I think it's the modus operandi of most every member of the trump administration who leaves. They figure it's an opportunity to pull a trump and profit off their Time in office. #BoycottBoltonsBook — Jack Wallen (@jlwallen) February 18, 2020

Everyone must boycott his book. He put his own wants, needs, and thirst for attention and money before America and the constitution. He sacrificed America for a payout — _ (@BaronChau91) February 18, 2020

We’re not interested in Chapter 14 or anything else John Bolton has to say unless he says it under oath.



Testify. @simonschuster #BoycottBoltonsBook — mollyswordmcdonough🌊 (@mollysmcdonough) February 18, 2020

“You’ll love chapter 14" is an actual thing Bolton said in response to a question about the president of the United States allegedly pressuring a foreign power to interfere in the election for his own political gain. https://t.co/PObnpaw5mN — Adrienne LaFrance (@AdrienneLaF) February 18, 2020

