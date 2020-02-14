John Bolton’s Praise Of ‘Honorable’ John Kelly Backfires Spectacularly

Former national security advisor John Bolton tried praising former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly for going public with his criticism of President Donald Trump.

But given Bolton’s own reluctance to go public to apparently save his revelations for a book, it didn’t go over very well.

Kelly made headlines on Thursday for speaking in support of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who reported Trump’s attempts to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political rivals. He also praised immigrants, in contrast to the president’s rhetoric, among other criticisms at an event in New Jersey.

Bolton tweeted:

John Kelly is an honorable man. John and I have disagreed at times, as is commonplace at senior government levels, but he has always served his country faithfully. Conservatives especially have a responsibility to reject baseless attacks upon him. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) February 13, 2020

Bolton last year refused to appear during the House impeachment inquiry for a voluntary deposition, and his attorney said he would sue if subpoenaed. He said he would testify if called before the Senate during the impeachment trial, but no witnesses were called.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), one of the House impeachment managers, said they approached Bolton to sign an affidavit regarding what he witnessed during his time in the White House.

He declined.

“For whatever reason, he apparently was willing to testify before the Senate, but apart from that, seems intent on saving it for his book,” Schiff said earlier this month on MSNBC. “He’ll have to answer for that.”

He’s already answering for it on Twitter as a result of that message in support of Kelly:

Did you clear this with your publisher first — Letters of Note (@LettersOfNote) February 13, 2020

Honorable would have been for you and Kelly testify for Trump’s impeachment hearings. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) February 13, 2020

Conservatives, especially, have a special responsibility to stand up for the rule of law, our institutions, the separation of powers, the Constitution, and AGAINST a monarchical corrupt president. You know this John Bolton. Do something. — Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) February 13, 2020

In fairness, Ambassador, you wouldn't know what honor is if it subpoenaed you for testimony. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) February 13, 2020

La la la la la la la la la la la la la

Don’t ever want to hear from you

La la la la la la la la la la la la la

EVER — Denise Wu (@denisewu) February 13, 2020

in or out, john. you can't walk both sides of some fences — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) February 13, 2020

Mr. Bolton, @AmbJohnBolton



We have no interest in anything you have to say, unless you say it under oath.



Testify. — mollyswordmcdonough🌊 (@mollysmcdonough) February 13, 2020

Conservative, liberal or anyone between, we have a responsibility to do the right thing. So do it. — DianaD (@DianaDaschel) February 14, 2020

go eat a pinecone covered in yellow jackets, john — kilgore trout, iowa caucus winner (@KT_So_It_Goes) February 13, 2020