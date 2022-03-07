John Bolton Says Putin Isn't Unstable -- He's A 'Cold, Hard, Calculating Man'

“I know there are a lot of theories and speculation going around that Putin has a screw loose,” Bolton told the BBC. “I don’t think so. I think he’s a cold, hard, calculating man.”

Advertisement

"There are a lot of theories going around that Putin has a screw loose... I don't think so. I think he's a cold, hard, calculating man"



Former US Security Adviser John Bolton says Putin will be "quite irritated at the performance of the Russian military"https://t.co/WFp19v2Rmk pic.twitter.com/KNl3BFIdio — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 7, 2022

Bolton said Putin is likely “irritated” at the performance of the Russian military thus far, and that he’ll try to double down to save face.

“He has to try to show military victory,” Bolton said. “I don’t think there’s a negotiated way to end this.”

Bolton also criticized NATO’s decision not to get involved militarily but to supply Ukraine with weapons and intelligence. He argued this will do little to deter Russia.

“If Putin wanted a pretext to say that NATO was committing aggression against Russia in this conflict, or that NATO was a party to this conflict, he’s already got it,” Bolton said.

Advertisement

“In a second Trump term, I think he may well have withdrawn from NATO,” Bolton said. “And I think Putin was waiting for that.”