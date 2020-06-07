John Bolton Aims To Publish Tell-All White House Memoir In June: Report

Former national security adviser John Bolton plans to publish a tell-all memoir of his days in the Trump administration on June 23 — even though the White House hasn’t yet signed off on it, sources told The Washington Post.

Bolton is already talking to TV networks to line up interviews to promote the book that could blow the lid off the administration, titled “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” according to the Post.

Bolton plans to go ahead with publication whether he gets formal approval from the Trump administration — or not, sources told the newspaper, which described the hefty (592-page) book as “scathing,” “caustic” and “unvarnished.”

Bolton served as national security adviser before he was fired from April 2018 to early September 2019. He held the post when President Donald Trump pressured Ukraine in a July phone call last year to launch an investigation into his political rival Joe Biden. Trump was holding up military aid to the country at the time. The incident led to Trump’s impeachment.

Bolton has indicated he details Trump’s dealings with Ukraine in the book. He was asked in February during an appearance at Duke University if Trump’s call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was “perfect,” as Trump has repeatedly claimed. Bolton responded: “You’ll love Chapter 14″ — though he refrained from offering any details. At that point, the book was slated to be published in mid-March.

BREAKING: John Bolton spoke publicly for the first time since the impeachment trial.



He was asked whether he thought Trump's July 25 call was “perfect.” Bolton says “you'll love Chapter 14” of his book.#Hardball pic.twitter.com/FBr4jQIiDf — Hardball (@hardball) February 18, 2020

Bolton has complained that the Trump administration officials have “suppressed” publication of his book for months amid a review process of possibly classified information by the National Security Council, the Post noted. Trump has privately called Bolton a “traitor” for writing the memoir and wants publication blocked, claiming all conversations he had with Bolton about national security are classified.

“I give the guy a break. I give him a job. And then he turns on me,” Trump told during national TV anchors during a lunch in the West Wing in February, the Post reported then. “He’s just making things up.”