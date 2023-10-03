John Bolton Gives Dire Warning About A Second Trump Presidency

LOADING ERROR LOADING

John Bolton said Donald Trump might do “irreparable” damage to the country if he returns to the White House.

“It appalls me that he could be elected president again,” said Bolton, who served as national security adviser under Trump, during a CNN appearance on Monday.

“If he were elected to a second term, this time he might [do] damage that would be irreparable. This is a very dangerous period we’re about to enter into here,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Bolton, like many of his former Trump administration colleagues, has authored a memoir criticizing his ex-boss and his experience working with him.

Trump has retaliated by calling him a series of names, including a “liar,” a “disgruntled boring fool,” “a dope” and a “sick puppy.”

Bolton went on CNN Monday to discuss the latest development after Gen. Mark Milley, who served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made a series of alarming revelations about Trump in a profile in The Atlantic last month.

John Kelly, one of Trump’s former chiefs of staff, corroborated some of Milley’s claims in an exclusive statement to CNN published Monday, including that Trump disparaged U.S. service members and veterans.

“I don’t have any doubt that what John Kelly said was true,” Bolton said of the statement.