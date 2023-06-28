Ex-Trump Adviser Reveals 'Profound Sense Of Danger' In New Revelation

John Bolton, who served as national security adviser to Donald Trump, said the rest of the nation is getting a glimpse of what he saw during his time in the White House.

In new audio, Trump brags about keeping classified documents after leaving office, calling it “so cool” to have them and laughs with guests in his New Jersey office about it.

Advertisement

Bolton told CNN that “sounded exactly like I’ve heard Donald Trump talk in similar settings.”

“My first thought was, ‘imagine a jury hearing that at trial,’” Bolton said. “And if there are more pieces of evidence like that, the sooner this case goes to the jury, the better.”

He added:

“As this unfolds, I think the public will get a more profound sense of the danger potentially caused to American national security by Trump’s obsession with having these things, because as he says in that excerpt, it’s just ‘cool’ to have it.”

Bolton also slammed 2024 presidential candidates for saying Trump shouldn’t be prosecuted as well as those who’ve said they would give or consider a pardon for the former president, saying that “disqualifies” those candidates.

See more of his conversation with CNN’s Abby Phillip below: