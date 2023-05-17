Ex-Adviser Burns Trump By Revealing What World Leaders Really Thought Of Him

John Bolton, who served as national security adviser to Donald Trump, gave his old boss a blunt reality check on Tuesday.

The former president frequently claims he “got along great” with the world’s dictators and autocrats, and that they respected him in turn.

Advertisement

“Trump has this impression that foreign leaders, especially adversaries, hold him in high regard,” Bolton said on CNN on Tuesday, noting that Trump often refers specifically to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“In fact, the exact opposite is true,” Bolton said. “I have been in those rooms with him when he’s met with those leaders. I believe they think he’s a laughing fool.”

Trump has claimed that Putin never would’ve invaded Ukraine had he been president. Bolton said Trump, if reelected, would’ve weakened NATO and made it even easier for Putin to attack Ukraine and win.

Donald Trump has long touted what he says are strong relationships with world leaders, but his former national security adviser says otherwise.



“I have been in those rooms with him when he met with those leaders, I believe they think he’s a laughing fool,” John Bolton told CNN. pic.twitter.com/oA5nH5auAj — POLITICO (@politico) May 16, 2023

Advertisement

Bolton also said Trump’s vow to pardon most of the Jan. 6 rioters is “virtually treasonous.”

John Bolton, Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor, SLAMS Trump over his promise to pardon Jan. 6 rioters: “It’s virtually treasonous... It’s another example why he’s not fit to be president.”#NeverTrump pic.twitter.com/VhoKJgwOKw — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 16, 2023

Bolton, a longtime conservative foreign policy apparatchik, was national security adviser under Trump from April 2018 through September 2019.

Like many Trump insiders, he capitalized on his time in the administration with a tell-all book bashing his former boss, who in turn slammed Bolton as a “liar,” a “dope” and a “sick puppy.”