John Bolton Hints He's Ready To Spill His 'Backstory' On White House Departure

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House,” Trump announced in a pair of tweets on Sept. 10. “I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore ... I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning.”

Bolton was known for being a hawk on Iran, North Korea and Syria. His aggressive foreign policy approach and eagerness for war frequently clashed with Trump’s own approach for less military intervention.