John Bolton Knows Of ‘Many Relevant’ Conversations About Ukraine, Lawyer Says

President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser John Bolton knows about “many relevant meetings and conversations” surrounding Trump’s communications with Ukraine, Bolton’s lawyer told lawmakers Friday.

HuffPost reached out to his lawyer, but did not immediately receive a response.

Bolton did not show up Thursday for his deposition by lawmakers in the impeachment inquiry. He is one of several current and former Trump administration officials who have failed to appear for their closed-door depositions.

Bolton, who was fired in September, would be a key witness in the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the Democratic frontrunners for 2020, and his son Hunter.

According to reports in October, Bolton was at one point so concerned about Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to pressure Ukraine for political help that he ordered an aide to warn White House attorneys about Giuliani’s behavior.

Lawmakers released testimony Friday from closed-door depositions with the aide in question, Fiona Hill, a former White House policy adviser on Russia, as well as Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

Both Hill and Vindman raised concerns about Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, saying that officials conditioned a White House meeting with Ukrainian leaders on whether or not the country launched an investigation into Biden, and implicated acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney in this quid pro quo.

Hill and Vindman also testified that Bolton cut short a July meeting between officials from the Trump administration and from Ukraine, after the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland began speaking of Ukraine conducting these investigations in order for the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to get a meeting with Trump.

The House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees will be hosting the inquiry’s first public hearings next week, when three State Department officials who have already privately spoken with investigators will testify.