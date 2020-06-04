Filmmakers Rally Behind John Boyega's Stirring 'F**k That' Speech Against Racism

Filmmakers have got John Boyega’s back.

The “Star Wars” actor delivered a stirring speech against racism during a Black Lives Matter protest in London’s Hyde Park on Wednesday, one of several demonstrations in the English capital following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

At one point, fighting back tears, Boyega said he didn’t know “if I’m going to have a career after, but fuck that.”

Check out the video above.

Directors and others in the movie industry immediately showed solidarity with the British actor, tweeting praise and saying they’d be thrilled to work with him.

“We got you, John,” posted Oscar winner Jordan Peele, the director of “Us” and “Get Out.”

“I would work with John Boyega and I urge other Non-Black creators to affirm that they have his back as well,” wrote Matthew A. Cherry, whose directing credits include “Black-ish” and “Mixed-ish.”

I would work with John Boyega and I urge other Non-Black creators to affirm that they have his back as well. https://t.co/SqXgmIS5aR — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 3, 2020

“I would love to work with w John Boyega,” said Cathy Yan, the director of “Birds of Prey,” in response to Cherry’s post:

I would love to work w John Boyega https://t.co/zQTIP29SVR — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) June 3, 2020

“Oh god I WISH,” wrote “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda:

Oh god I WISH, Ojalá! From Attack The Block to this day! pic.twitter.com/sB7eJqF0sy — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 3, 2020

Charlie Brooker, the creator of Netflix’s dystopian series “Black Mirror,” said he would “crawl through a barrel of broken glass” to have Boyega glance at one of his scripts:

I would crawl through a barrel of broken glass to have John Boyega even so much as *glance* at one of my scripts. https://t.co/0bcLeldaEg — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) June 3, 2020

Many, many others in the entertainment industry also showed solidarity with the actor:

Dear @JohnBoyega, I see you and I love you. Thank you for loving us. #King 👑



And know this, being on the right side of history is better than any paycheck complicit silence would provide.



I stand with you.

WE stand with you. #BlackLivesMatter ✊🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/iv2yK06KHQ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) June 3, 2020

Absolutely. I would be honored to work with @JohnBoyega and can only hope to have the chance. We’ve got your back, John. Don’t hold back. https://t.co/4d5gA3RRkj — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) June 3, 2020

Oh I would cast him in a HEARTBEAT <3 https://t.co/41W8gZqRE4 — Ryan Case (@film114) June 3, 2020

Have before and would again, in a heartbeat. So proud of John today. https://t.co/qLi4cwws2i — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 3, 2020

Any project. Any role he wants. — Seth Grahame-Smith (@sethgs) June 3, 2020

I would absolutely cast John Boyega if I'm ever in a position to. I should be so lucky he'd actually accept. https://t.co/ufsUJSH3tO — Gennifer Hutchison (@GennHutchison) June 3, 2020

I would be honored to work with @JohnBoyega. https://t.co/sVw8b0I1cb — Michael Seitzman (@michaelseitzman) June 3, 2020

Of course I would work with John Boyega. I honestly don't think I could get a meeting. https://t.co/j5E1LsjTKx — Jenni Konner (@JenniKonner) June 4, 2020

John if you’re reading this, work with me first. If things don’t work out, then give Seth a shot. Super! — rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 3, 2020

Oh blimey, even if his career totally died he’d still never do my nonsense, but I’d do anything to cast him in any of my things... https://t.co/Dj4Q5w6YM2 — James Moran (@jamesmoran) June 3, 2020

Including his “Star Wars” family:

Never been more proud of you, John. @JohnBoyega

❤️, dad https://t.co/XcXvBcblPG — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 3, 2020

Love this man https://t.co/Rb4gXaJDDy — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 3, 2020