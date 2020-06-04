Filmmakers Rally Behind John Boyega's Stirring 'F**k That' Speech Against Racism

Filmmakers have got John Boyega’s back.
The “Star Wars” actor delivered a stirring speech against racism during a Black Lives Matter protest in London’s Hyde Park on Wednesday, one of several demonstrations in the English capital following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.
At one point, fighting back tears, Boyega said he didn’t know “if I’m going to have a career after, but fuck that.”
Directors and others in the movie industry immediately showed solidarity with the British actor, tweeting praise and saying they’d be thrilled to work with him.
“We got you, John,” posted Oscar winner Jordan Peele, the director of “Us” and “Get Out.”
“I would work with John Boyega and I urge other Non-Black creators to affirm that they have his back as well,” wrote Matthew A. Cherry, whose directing credits include “Black-ish” and “Mixed-ish.”
“I would love to work with w John Boyega,” said Cathy Yan, the director of “Birds of Prey,” in response to Cherry’s post:
“Oh god I WISH,” wrote “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda:
Charlie Brooker, the creator of Netflix’s dystopian series “Black Mirror,” said he would “crawl through a barrel of broken glass” to have Boyega glance at one of his scripts:
Many, many others in the entertainment industry also showed solidarity with the actor:
Including his “Star Wars” family: