John Boyega Actually Had To Defend Himself After Saying He 'F**king' Hates Racists

John Boyega made two things abundantly clear on social media Wednesday — he hates white-on-black racism and that’s not up for debate.

The “Star Wars” actor found himself in a bizarre situation after speaking out against police brutality toward Black people following the tragic death of George Floyd ― who died Monday after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck.

“This just burns,” Boyega tweeted alongside a photo of Floyd. “Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy.”

This just burns. Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy. #RIPGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/gyuaoC6vUh — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

He followed up a few minutes later with another tweet that simply said: “I really fucking hate racists.”

I really fucking hate racists. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Although many agreed with Boyega’s sentiments, some people actually responded with counter-arguments — like suggesting “hate” was too strong of a word.

“I said what I said. Speak for yourself at all times x,” he retorted.

I said what I said. Speak for yourself at all times x — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Some criticized the actor’s use of “fucking,” pointing out that he starred in a family-friendly franchise, that he has young followers on social media and that his language “won’t look good to the house of mouse” (an apparent reference to Walt Disney Studios, which distributed his three “Star Wars” films).

Boyega wasn’t having any of that.

This is my own personal account. I am not here for the kids. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Nah. I’m gonna continue still...🤷🏾‍♂️ — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Then there were those who wanted to remind Boyega that racism exists in all kinds of communities — and the actor had no problem noting that was not the point of his initial tweet.

Yes because to specify what I’m talking about seems to be an issue? Again I’ll say it for you. I am talking about white on black racism. Is that okay for you? — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Please do shut up. I am being specific to a topic. I am not talking about any other way. Given what is happening right now. So the wise thing for you to do is defo shut up. Do it well too my G. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

I am not talking about other perspectives given the current situation is that okay? — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Many on Twitter were similarly bewildered that Boyega had to defend his comments. Some also had their theories as to why.

John Boyega said he hates racists and people are fighting him 😭 — TransJamaican (@Whitb_xx) May 27, 2020

John Boyega: I hate racists

Some people: outraged

Me: shouldn’t we all hate racists? pic.twitter.com/eMoQjOGRIy — yas (@Adoomies2) May 27, 2020

John Boyega : I hate racists

Every single person in his replies for no damn reason : pic.twitter.com/Mu3C5XMZ2R — trash panda (@rottennjelly) May 27, 2020

john boyega said he hates racism and this is somehow an attack on white people in their minds? do you not see an issue? pic.twitter.com/cGZBswItKw — goblin (@younghobgoblin) May 27, 2020

john boyega: i hate racists



weird ppl in his replies: this is a personal attack against me and my entire family. please have some respect for the people who built your career. you absolutely disgust me. also you’re the racist one actually. white nerds are oppressed :/ — grease (@gothdevito) May 27, 2020

The actor also took the defense of his comments from Twitter to Instagram Live, where he stated once again that he “hates racists with a passion” and that he was “not apologizing” or going to “back down” from that opinion.

John Boyega has had enough of racist white people & frankly so have I. Go off 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/kTZw6WhF0U — LilEsBella 💅🏽 (@LilEsBella) May 27, 2020

In his speech, which was shared widely across Twitter on Wednesday, Boyega told his followers to “ignore people that come through and try to make these situations what they’re not.”

“Of course, there’s other forms of racism,” he said, referring to some of the criticisms he received on Twitter. “But a Black man was just murdered in cold blood, in the streets … again, while saying he can’t breathe.”

He added: “So I’ll say it again: Fuck you, racist white people. I said what I said.”

Boyega also stressed that his comments had nothing to do with his career or money and that he’s “not Hollywood.”

“All those things were just a part of my dream, just a part of working, that has nothing to do with how you treat people.”

To make it extra clear, Boyega said, “If you’re a fan of me and you support my work, and you’re racist and you’re arguing about what I’m saying, fuck off, you fucking dickheads.”