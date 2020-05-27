John Boyega Actually Had To Defend Himself After Saying He 'F**king' Hates Racists

John Boyega made two things abundantly clear on social media Wednesday — he hates white-on-black racism and that’s not up for debate.
The “Star Wars” actor found himself in a bizarre situation after speaking out against police brutality toward Black people following the tragic death of George Floyd ― who died Monday after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck.
“This just burns,” Boyega tweeted alongside a photo of Floyd. “Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy.”
He followed up a few minutes later with another tweet that simply said: “I really fucking hate racists.”
Although many agreed with Boyega’s sentiments, some people actually responded with counter-arguments — like suggesting “hate” was too strong of a word.
“I said what I said. Speak for yourself at all times x,” he retorted.
Some criticized the actor’s use of “fucking,” pointing out that he starred in a family-friendly franchise, that he has young followers on social media and that his language “won’t look good to the house of mouse” (an apparent reference to Walt Disney Studios, which distributed his three “Star Wars” films).
Boyega wasn’t having any of that.
Then there were those who wanted to remind Boyega that racism exists in all kinds of communities — and the actor had no problem noting that was not the point of his initial tweet.
Many on Twitter were similarly bewildered that Boyega had to defend his comments. Some also had their theories as to why.
The actor also took the defense of his comments from Twitter to Instagram Live, where he stated once again that he “hates racists with a passion” and that he was “not apologizing” or going to “back down” from that opinion.
In his speech, which was shared widely across Twitter on Wednesday, Boyega told his followers to “ignore people that come through and try to make these situations what they’re not.”
“Of course, there’s other forms of racism,” he said, referring to some of the criticisms he received on Twitter. “But a Black man was just murdered in cold blood, in the streets … again, while saying he can’t breathe.”
He added: “So I’ll say it again: Fuck you, racist white people. I said what I said.”
Boyega also stressed that his comments had nothing to do with his career or money and that he’s “not Hollywood.”
“All those things were just a part of my dream, just a part of working, that has nothing to do with how you treat people.”
To make it extra clear, Boyega said, “If you’re a fan of me and you support my work, and you’re racist and you’re arguing about what I’m saying, fuck off, you fucking dickheads.”