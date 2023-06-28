John Boyega Shares Reassuring Remark About Jamie Foxx's Health And Recovery

The “Star Wars” actor told People on Tuesday that after trying multiple times to get in touch, he was “finally” able to reach Foxx on the phone. According to Boyega, the news is encouraging.

“He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return,” Boyega said, speaking at the Hollywood premiere of the Netflix comedy “They Cloned Tyrone.” “I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

Boyega and Foxx co-star in “They Cloned Tyrone” with Teyonah Parris. The movie is due out on July 21.

Datari Turner, who co-produced the film with Foxx, told People that the actor is doing “amazing.”

“He’s in really, really good shape and spirits,” he said. “And he’ll be back on the screen. He’ll be back to work very soon.”

Boyega told People earlier this month that he had “been calling” Foxx to check on his health to no avail.

“I know he’s dealing with what he’s dealing with, and we just wish him all the best,” he said at the time.

John Boyega and Jamie Foxx photographed in August 2019. Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

Foxx’s daughter Corinne released a statement in April on behalf of the family, announcing that the actor had “experienced a medical complication.”

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” the statement read.

Celebrities and fans of Foxx have since shared their well wishes for the Oscar-winning actor on social media.

Last month, the Fox game show “Beat Shazam,” with Foxx as the host and Corrine Foxx as the DJ, announced that Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne will be filling in for the father-daughter duo while Foxx recovers.

Not long after, Corinne announced in an Instagram Story that her father had been out of the hospital “for weeks,” and that he was recovering.

“In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!” she said at the time. “Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

The younger Foxx also appeared to criticize the rumors, at the time, that her father was in critical condition.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild,” she wrote on May 12.

She announced on Instagram days later that she and her father are set to host another game show, “We Are Family,” in 2024.

