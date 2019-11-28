John Boyega Recalls Horrifying Moment His Lost 'Star Wars' Script Ended Up On eBay

“Star Wars” actor John Boyega has recalled the terrifying moment of being told he’d lost the script for the next installment of the space opera franchise, and that it was being sold on eBay.

“A way to feel your organs in your big toe mate, I tell you,” he said on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Boyega, who plays Finn in the films, revealed how he’d left the script for the ninth and final main episode under his bed and forgot to take it when he moved apartment.

“I received a call from my agent, saying, ’mate, I’ve just received a call from Disney and all the big Gods of the movie industry that you work for, that your livelihood comes from, saying that you lost the most powerful script in Hollywood right now,” he explained.

Boyega’s agent even heard from Disney CEO Bob Iger and Lucasfilm President Kathy Kennedy over the incident. Disney managed to buy back the script back for “something like $85,” because the vendor hadn’t realized what he had on his hands, Boyega added.

Check out the interview above and Boyega’s non-spoilers for the upcoming film, which hits theaters on Dec. 20, below: