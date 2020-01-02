John Boyega Ripped For Crude Sex Remark About Daisy Ridley's Rey (Spoiler)

“Star Wars” actor John Boyega exited 2019 in an online war after he made a crude joke about his Finn character having sex with Daisy Ridley’s character Rey. (Spoiler ahead.)

A fan’s suggestion that the death of Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren after he kissed Rey in “The Rise of Skywalker” could create a romantic opportunity for Finn prompted Boyega to respond: “It’s not about who she kisses but who eventually lays the pipe. You are a genius.”

JOHN BOYEGA THE ABSOLUTE CHAD MAN pic.twitter.com/URXE6DV5pp — Arby (@Arbiterwarpig) January 1, 2020

The exchange occurred on an Instagram post showing Boyega dancing, Insider reported.

Some fans criticized Boyega for his “disrespectful” tone and accused him of being a misogynist. In his defense, Boyega pointed out that he was talking about fictional characters.

You obviously don’t know the diffrence between a fictional world and reality. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 31, 2019

But the social media backlash continued.

You are paying mico and only worsening your image. better stop (and erase while you have time) — Faber Lima (@FaberLima1) December 31, 2019

Boyega wasn’t afraid to engage. He used a “Game of Thrones” Jon Snow reference to reply to some detractors.

😂😂😂 you know nothing Jon Snow — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 31, 2019

And he called another user an “idiot” for labeling him a “misogynist.”

You're still a misogynist — на повестке дня Бен Соло (@i_amthe_senate) December 31, 2019

And you’re an idiot. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 31, 2019

Boyega also dismissed claims that Ridley herself would be upset by his comment, writing: “Daisy knows she isn’t the character. Lol so tbh she doesn’t give AF.”

Daisy knows she isn’t the character. Lol so tbh she doesn’t give AF. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 31, 2019

In a tweet that may have been trying to put an exclamation point on the spat, Boyega wrote, “Job done!”

Job done ! Here’s to 2020! Love you all! pic.twitter.com/2BQNapHbjt — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 31, 2019

Boyega recently took heat for appearing to criticize “Star Wars” co-star Kelly Marie Tran’s withdrawal from social media, calling those who cannot handle online backlash as “not mentally strong.”