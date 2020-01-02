John Boyega Ripped For Crude Sex Remark About Daisy Ridley's Rey (Spoiler)

“Star Wars” actor John Boyega exited 2019 in an online war after he made a crude joke about his Finn character having sex with Daisy Ridley’s character Rey. (Spoiler ahead.)
A fan’s suggestion that the death of Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren after he kissed Rey in “The Rise of Skywalker” could create a romantic opportunity for Finn prompted Boyega to respond: “It’s not about who she kisses but who eventually lays the pipe. You are a genius.”
The exchange occurred on an Instagram post showing Boyega dancing, Insider reported.
Some fans criticized Boyega for his “disrespectful” tone and accused him of being a misogynist. In his defense, Boyega pointed out that he was talking about fictional characters.
But the social media backlash continued.
Boyega wasn’t afraid to engage. He used a “Game of Thrones” Jon Snow reference to reply to some detractors.
And he called another user an “idiot” for labeling him a “misogynist.”
Boyega also dismissed claims that Ridley herself would be upset by his comment, writing: “Daisy knows she isn’t the character. Lol so tbh she doesn’t give AF.”
In a tweet that may have been trying to put an exclamation point on the spat, Boyega wrote, “Job done!”
Boyega recently took heat for appearing to criticize “Star Wars” co-star Kelly Marie Tran’s withdrawal from social media, calling those who cannot handle online backlash as “not mentally strong.”