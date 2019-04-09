John Bradley Of 'Game Of Thrones' Says The Show Changed His Negative Body Image

While I was feeling bad about myself, David [Benioff] and Dan (D.B. Weiss], our producers, and everybody else connected to the show, they were looking for me. They were looking for exactly me. And it’s not just a case of they’re going to accept all of what I consider to be faults about myself, but they’re going to see them as virtues, and they’re going to be my key into this amazing experience and meeting all these amazing people.

If I’d have known that they were looking for me, and what kind of effect that was going to have on the rest of my life, then I’d have … I just wouldn’t have been able to believe it.