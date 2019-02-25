John Brennan Torches Trump's Harry Reid 'Smear': 'You Shame Yourself'

Ex–CIA Director John Brennan reprimanded President Donald Trump for his attack on former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, saying Trump brought shame upon himself and the White House by smearing the retired Democrat.

“These elected officials, like so many others, have worked selflessly on behalf of their fellow citizens, something unfamiliar to one as selfish as you,” Brennan tweeted on Monday.

Brennan, who served during the Obama administration and left his post just before Trump’s inauguration, has become an outspoken Trump critic. Brennan’s latest tweet addressed the president’s accusation that Reid “is working hard to put a good spin on his failed career” after having “led through lies and deception.”

The insults came just after the airing of Reid’s exclusive interview with CNN, in which he lamented Trump’s rise to the presidency, stating, “In hindsight, I wish every day for a George Bush again.”