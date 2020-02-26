Turns Out John C. Reilly's Son Is A Model, A Musician And Very, Very Hot

Sarah Morris via Getty Images Everybody's talking about John C. Reilly's 21-year-son, Leo, who is a rising musician and model.

The internet can’t seem to stop thirsting after Leo Reilly, an up-and-coming musician and model who happens to have a famous father.

The 21-year-old is the son of actor John C. Reilly and film producer Alison Dickey. Though he boasts more than 114,000 followers on Instagram, his parentage appeared to be mostly overlooked until HuffPost’s own Zeba Blay shared a side-by-side image of father and son on Twitter late Monday.

By Wednesday afternoon, the tweet had been liked more than 14,000 times and inspired some oh-so-horny responses.

so, the young man on the right is John C. Reilly’s son pic.twitter.com/22xQgpnlMP — Zeba Blay (@zblay) February 25, 2020

Many pointed out the young Reilly’s resemblance to Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and that his eyes appear to be two different colors.

Blay’s tweet also inspired a number of deep dives into Leo Reilly’s background. Turns out, he’s an indie musician with a zealous TikTok following who performs under the stage name LoveLeo.

In November, he unveiled a music video for his song “BOYFREN,” featuring a sequence in which his face appears on an egg yolk. The clip, which has been viewed more than 5 million times, is quirky, surreal and mesmerizing.

A second lyric video for the song dropped last week.

His modeling career appears to have taken off, too. Last year, Reilly walked the runway for Moschino at the Universal Studios backlot.

This year, he was a mainstay at New York Fashion Week, and in January, he appeared at Republic Records’ Grammys after-party.

Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images LoveLeo attends Republic Records' Grammys after-party in West Hollywood, California.

He’s currently in a relationship with a fellow model, Julia Marie, and seems to be close with Dad, too, as evidenced by this sweet birthday tribute.

What this sudden burst of interest in Leo Reilly will mean for his career remains to be seen, of course ― but he’s certainly ambitious.

“I want to have my music career and fashion career go hand in hand,” he said last year in a student publication at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, where he was studying fashion design. “I also want to have a space where people can do concerts, runway shows, pop-up shops, really whatever they want ― I just want to be able to facilitate a space for people to showcase what they are passionate about.”