Conservative TV Host’s Attempted Smear Of Joe And Hunter Biden Spectacularly Backfires

Conservative TV host John Cardillo faced backlash after he asked if a photograph of Democratic nominee Joe Biden embracing and kissing his son, Hunter Biden, was “appropriate.”

“Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you?” Cardillo tweeted Wednesday about this black-and-white image:

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/XDMIsgjUKI — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 22, 2020

The condemnation of Cardillo’s tweet came thick and fast.

Some reminisced about their own late fathers, wishing they could still hug them as Biden was pictured doing with his son, who has been the subject of a Republican smear campaign that former intelligence officials have said may be a Russian disinformation plot.

They also reminded Cardillo that Biden’s 1-year-old daughter Naomi was killed alongside his first wife Neilia in a 1972 car crash, and that his son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46.

I wish my dad was still here to hug me like that. So, yes. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) October 22, 2020

John, if your father never gave you a hug and a kiss on the cheek, I'm truly sorry for you. Maybe it's something you should talk to someone about, as it's pretty clear it troubles you. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) October 22, 2020

Man this just makes me miss my Dad and how he’d kiss me on the cheek every time we’d say goodbye. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 22, 2020

I remember when my dad died. There were lots of things unspoken. Had he embraced me like this I might be a different person. The idea that anyone would shame @JoeBiden for his unconditional love of his kid says more about them than him. I love him even more. ❤️ https://t.co/QCtvFgHrJL — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) October 22, 2020

What is wrong with you? My dad died of brain cancer on the first day of this awful year. I kissed and hugged him every time I saw him, and him me. Every time. I wish I had his kisses now. You need help. https://t.co/kVkaPdixd5 — ralphgarman (@RalphGarman) October 22, 2020

It looks like a heartwarming, loving, aspirational father/son interaction to me https://t.co/4Kp0AjHs9n — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) October 22, 2020

My dad died when I was 14. I would give a lot for one moment like this. https://t.co/wBbzmcgh01 — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) October 22, 2020

Yes. My father kissed me on the cheek like that. https://t.co/VektSzwF43 — Touré (@Toure) October 22, 2020

I want to thank @johncardillo for, even in his sad, disgusting ignorance, sparking an important and valuable conversation about fathers and sons. Mine was my hero. Died when I was 33. He hugged and kissed me like this thousands of times. I’d give anything for one more time. https://t.co/4lO10lmo8m — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) October 22, 2020

Yeah, it really does. Good fathers love and hug their sons. https://t.co/WasAFky1Ma — Alan Baxter (@AlanBaxter) October 22, 2020

This is a picture of a father who has buried two children in unimaginable tragedies embracing his last living son. https://t.co/QCywkxDhrP — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) October 22, 2020

This is an amazing photo, emotionally and artistically. I grew up with a physically and emotionally distant father. It's good to know that there are fathers not afraid to show their sons they love them. https://t.co/0DPSzAtqQR — RobGoblin (@RobGeorge) October 22, 2020

I kiss my son all the time. I hug him. I tickle him. I wrestle with him. And I tell him I love him and am proud of him over and over. https://t.co/ZrWjPQs5sY — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) October 22, 2020

Yes, actually, it does — that is, if you’re not distracted by toxic masculinity, patriarchal insecurity, and a deadening indifference to the affection that should prevail between father and son. We could use more of this right now! https://t.co/wbqsszvSJq — Michael Eric Dyson (@MichaelEDyson) October 22, 2020

Some tweeters responded with pictures of themselves hugging their fathers or sons:

I’m truly sorry you don’t have a good relationship with your father -I really am pic.twitter.com/V8KNyiPK9q — Brian Cuban (@bcuban) October 22, 2020

And others reminded Cardillo of the creepy interactions that President Donald Trump has had with his children:

Maybe If he talked about dating his child, that would be more appropriate to you? pic.twitter.com/2It8rGzGo1 — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) October 22, 2020