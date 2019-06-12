John Cena Talks About Getting 'Accidental Boners' During Wrestling Matches

Wrestler John Cena had a lot of interesting things to say during Monday’s interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” but it’s the comment about “accidental boners” that really sticks out.
The 42-year-old Cena and fellow guest Laura Linney were answering fan questions when one person asked if the WWE star had ever had an “accidental boner” during a match.
“It’s something the body does, you just ignore it,” Cena explained. “Just ignore it. It’s what the body does. You can’t be blamed for that.”
As you might expect, Cena’s admission is earning a lot of attention from Twitter users, some of whom had theories ...
Others cried “TMI!”
At least one person appreciated Cena’s confession.
Another tried to put the news in its proper perspective.
