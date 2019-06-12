John Cena Talks About Getting 'Accidental Boners' During Wrestling Matches

Wrestler John Cena had a lot of interesting things to say during Monday’s interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” but it’s the comment about “accidental boners” that really sticks out.

The 42-year-old Cena and fellow guest Laura Linney were answering fan questions when one person asked if the WWE star had ever had an “accidental boner” during a match.

“It’s something the body does, you just ignore it,” Cena explained. “Just ignore it. It’s what the body does. You can’t be blamed for that.”

As you might expect, Cena’s admission is earning a lot of attention from Twitter users, some of whom had theories ...

Now we know the real reason why he ditched the trunks for jorts — Dale Eichhorn (@DaleE9_88) June 12, 2019

Others cried “TMI!”

This belongs in the “Things To Keep To Yourself” files — Otis Linkman (@Derdersh) June 12, 2019

Omg.

Could not have lived without that profound life altering article.



Smh pic.twitter.com/XCZORaYhDS — Sherry Sherry (@Sherrysherry1) June 12, 2019

At least one person appreciated Cena’s confession.

Well, this is my porn for the day. — Patches the Balloon Peddler (@TrumpHaterforL1) June 12, 2019

Another tried to put the news in its proper perspective.

Bobby Heenan: "Brings new meaning to 'working stiff' in the ring."

Gorilla Monsoon: "Will you stop!!" pic.twitter.com/FjiTDGPBHS — Peter Staack (@staack117) June 12, 2019