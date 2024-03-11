EntertainmentThe Oscarsjohn cenastreaker

Backstage Photos Reveal Just How Naked John Cena Was For Oscars Bit

The wrestler and actor bared how he took the stage for his stripped-down Academy Awards moment.
Ron Dicker
An apparently naked John Cena made some bold moves in a bit with host Jimmy Kimmel at Sunday’s Oscars. But modesty prevailed.

Looking like he has no costume at all, John Cena presents best costume design at the Oscars.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Backstage photos show the actor wearing a skin-toned hybrid of a jock strap and thong to cover the sensitive parts front and back. It was national TV after all, so a wardrobe malfunction would have added to previous controversies on Hollywood’s biggest night.

John Cena wasn't baring all after all, as this backstage photo shows.
Robert Gauthier via Getty Images
Oscar officials had John Cena's back(side) as well.
Robert Gauthier via Getty Images

Cena made his nearly-nude entry after Kimmel recalled a 1974 streaking incident at the awards. Fifty years years later, a shy Cena couldn’t follow through, telling the host, “the male body is not a joke.”

Cena bashfully held the winner’s envelope in front of his private area before later being draped in cloth.

Ironically, Cena was presenting the Oscar for best costume design. “Costumes ... they are so important,” the “Ricky Stanicky” star joked.

The award went to “Poor Things,” while the muscular Cena might have given new meaning to in-the-buff.

Here’s the routine:

