ENTERTAINMENT

Old Photo Of John Cena With Baby Goat Finally Sparks 'Photoshop Battle' It Deserves

Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Baby Yoda star in the online fight to create the most amusing version.

This “Photoshop Battle” could be the G.O.A.T.

An old image of professional wrestler and actor John Cena cradling a baby goat is going viral on Reddit, where users are tweaking it to amusing ends. 

President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Baby Yoda from Disney Plus’ new “Star Wars” spinoff series “The Mandalorian” all feature in the online fight to reimagine the original picture in the most amusing way:

View post on imgur.com
Feel the Love
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
Messi
View post on imgur.com
The G.O.A.T.
View post on imgur.com
Rex Cena and Goat

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Pop of Culture Star Wars John Cena Donald Trump Bernie Sanders
CONVERSATIONS