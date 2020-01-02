Old Photo Of John Cena With Baby Goat Finally Sparks 'Photoshop Battle' It Deserves

This “Photoshop Battle” could be the G.O.A.T.

An old image of professional wrestler and actor John Cena cradling a baby goat is going viral on Reddit, where users are tweaking it to amusing ends.

President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Baby Yoda from Disney Plus’ new “Star Wars” spinoff series “The Mandalorian” all feature in the online fight to reimagine the original picture in the most amusing way: