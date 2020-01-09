What a smashing success.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” audience members who hated the holiday gifts they received had John Cena obliterate them on Wednesday. (Watch the clip above.)

The “Dolittle” actor, who looks like he would be really good at crushing things, did not disappoint.

Armed with a mallet, the WWE great turned a pig bowl and other unwanted gifts into shattered ghosts of Christmas past. And he offered each one a special sendoff.

“This little piggy is going to hell,” he declared before destroying the bowl.

You’re doing the lord’s work, John Cena.

Fast forward to 9:15 for the smashing part.