John Cena Used To Eat More Tic Tacs Than Any Human Ever Should

John Cena revealed that he once had a mind-blowing candy craving that almost sounds too outlandish to be true.

The WWE star and “Playing With Fire” actor told Kelly Clarkson last week that he used to consume about “10,000 calories” worth of Tic Tacs back in the day.

“My thing was always Tic Tacs,” Cena said to the singer on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Friday.

“It’s a nervous superstition that I’ve always had before we go on a broadcast and I’ve had to wean myself off of them,” he said, “because I was up to, like, three boxes a day and it’s right in the 20 minutes before broadcast.”

NBC via Getty Images John Cena, the face of a man with a constant sugar high.

Clarkson said Cena’s habit was “like a child” consuming candy, and he didn’t disagree.

“Yeah it’s pretty much 10,000 calories of straight sugar,” Cena said.

It’s unclear what size of box he “mint,” as a small box of Tic Tacs runs about 60 calories per container, which would mean he was either investing in Costco-size shipments of the mint or downing tons of tiny boxes. A rep for Cena did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for further details regarding his candy consumption.

Save for his sweet tooth, the 6-foot, 1-inch, 240-pound star sticks to a strict diet, which includes oatmeal, egg whites, chicken, brown rice, fish and lots of protein shakes.

NBC via Getty Images Cena, likely wishing he was eating a Tic Tac.

While Cena had no problem talking about his candy addiction with Clarkson, he also revealed something a little more risqué during a stop by “Watch What Happens Live” in June.

When a fan asked the 42-year-old if he’d ever had an “accidental boner” during his time in the ring, he didn’t dick around with his answer.

“It’s something the body does, you just ignore it,” Cena said. “Just ignore it. It’s what the body does. You can’t be blamed for that.”