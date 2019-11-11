Monty Python Icon John Cleese Has Brutal Assessment Of Trump’s Fox News Fans

Comedy legend John Cleese said there may be no point in trying to argue with Fox News viewers who support President Donald Trump.
″[T]he people who support him are basically so ignorant because they only ever get news from Fox News,” the Monty Python alum told The Daily Beast. “I don’t know what you say to people like that.”
He added:
To me, it’s like people who go and watch professional wrestling and don’t realize that it’s fixed. If they can’t see it when it’s right under their nose, I have no idea how they’re going to realize how wrong they are.
Cleese also called Trump “an extraordinary caricature of an asshole.”
“Every time he makes a decision, no matter how impulsive it is, it’s the one that makes him feel best about himself for the next 20 minutes,” he said.
Fellow Python alum Eric Idle delivered a similarly blunt assessment of the president.
“He’s stark raving mad. Absolutely mental,” Idle told The Daily Beast. “He’s a criminal and a con artist and a mob boss.”
Both Cleese and Idle are active on Twitter and often have choice words for Trump. This weekend, Cleese mockingly claimed to have become a Republican, but with a twist: