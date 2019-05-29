“Monty Python” star John Cleese faced backlash on Twitter after he doubled down on his years-old suggestion that London is “not really an English city” because of immigration.

The British actor in 2011 said “London is no longer an English city” and that it “doesn’t feel English.” He also claimed a Californian friend had asked him, “where are all the English people?”

Cleese returned to the controversial theme Wednesday morning when he tweeted that “since then, virtually all my friends from abroad have confirmed my observation.”

“So there must be some truth in it … ” the 79-year-old added.

Some years ago I opined that London was not really an English city any more



Since then, virtually all my friends from abroad have confirmed my observation



So there must be some truth in it...



I note also that London was the UK city that voted most strongly to remain in the EU — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) May 29, 2019

Cleese backed the United Kingdom’s 2016 Brexit decision to leave the European Union. Last year he revealed he was “disappointed” with the country and moving to the Caribbean island of Nevis.

The irony of Cleese, who doesn’t even live in England anymore, complaining about its diverse capital not being English enough was not lost on fellow tweeters.

One person claimed the actor had “gone a bit Morrissey here.”

It was in reference to the former Smiths frontman who sparked anger earlier this month when he wore a pin featuring the logo of For Britain, the far-right and anti-Islam British political party, during a performance on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Others gave Cleese a history of the city, starting with its Roman roots.

Tanja Bueltmann, a history professor at Northumbria University, told The Guardian newspaper she found it “hypocritical that someone who is actually living abroad feels the need to make a point like this.”

“Why do some British people not see themselves as immigrants if they’ve moved elsewhere?” she added. “We see cases of British people referring to themselves as expats, detaching themselves from the term immigrant.”

When people say stuff like "London isn't really English anymore" what they mean is people with darker skin are treated as human beings and allowed to roam the streets free rather than being treated as commodities where their culture and resources are plundered https://t.co/IYGIiEYWO2 — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) May 29, 2019

Hi I'm John Cleese. Today I'll be complaining there are too many immigrants in London from my home where I live in the Caribbean. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 29, 2019

Some years ago I said something a bit ignorant and dog-whistly.



I hang out with people who are also a bit ignorant and dog-whistly.



So it must be correct...



Whilst I'm at it, here's another example of confirmation bias for you. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 29, 2019

John Cleese is cancelled. — Limmy (@DaftLimmy) May 29, 2019

My favourite Monty Python sketch is the one where all of John Cleese’s friends from abroad came to London at the same time, encountered each other, and declared it wasn’t English anymore https://t.co/VfRzHhzWbM — Vinay Patel Is Not At Home (@VinayPatel) May 29, 2019

Exhibit 2345c in the case of Young Cleese vs Old Cleese – "Do people get more right-wing and bigoted as they age?" https://t.co/Zfmxsv4G40 — Carlton Reid (@carltonreid) May 29, 2019

Dear @johncleese, you were my comedy hero until I read this subtle/not subtle piece of racism. Shame on you. https://t.co/VA1gfPEBDE — Robert Popper (@robertpopper) May 29, 2019

Actually London is an English city. John Cleese, however, is not really John Cleese anymore https://t.co/gUV2mTn31P — Matt Steinglass (@mattsteinglass) May 29, 2019

Just finished watching The Dark Knight, starring my favourite actor, Michael Caine. Now to listen to my favourite musician, Morrissey and check in on Twitter to see what my favourite comedian, John Cleese is up to. https://t.co/gxjYSwxsSU — James O'Malley (@Psythor) May 29, 2019

London. An "English city."



Founded by Romans, ruled over by royal houses with bloodlines from across Europe, funded by colonialism, made rich by immigrant labor, hub of global economy. https://t.co/UDQWhpzUok — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) May 29, 2019

What's your point John?



That this is a bad thing? We know industry and economy relies on competition, so its natural the capital would share that.



In fact, most of my staff are immigrants.



We would welcome them. https://t.co/lHheyHU7K9 — Dr Benjamin Janaway 🧠 (@drjanaway) May 29, 2019

michael palin hasn't ruined something yet has he



do we still have michael — Chris Boyd 🇬🇧🇵🇭 (@paperghost) May 29, 2019

Don't listen to your friends from abroad John. I can confirm that London is still in England. https://t.co/LfMvyPqVH2 — Daniel Orton (@MisterOrton) May 29, 2019

London was a city for centuries before England existed, you dreadful, old bore. https://t.co/gms4Ukkh26 — Nathaniel Tapley (@Natt) May 29, 2019

Some years ago, sir, you were funny. https://t.co/UKQDog5j0C — James Cridland (@JamesCridland) May 29, 2019

Never thought I'd ever have reason to say this in my lifetime, but...



Piss off John Cleese. https://t.co/KW1CIRfr2O — Charlie de Melo (@CharlieDemelo) May 29, 2019

Well, at least we still have Palin and Idle. https://t.co/TtPYLSowTv — Dylan Reeve (@DylanReeve) May 29, 2019

the only thing damaging British culture here is John Cleese turning out to be a bigot and thus spoiling the enjoyment of his back-catalogue https://t.co/zPaOLRgMyE — Jon Stone (@joncstone) May 29, 2019

John Cleese is in the process of moving to Nevis, in the Caribbean. I hope there's a old Nevisian comedian ready to moan about how Charlestown won't "really be a Nevisian town any more." Goddamn immigrants. https://t.co/jp8WA3gLgn — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) May 29, 2019

‘English’ is a flexible, evolving term.



London is a thoroughly multicultural city. It also remains profoundly English. The two terms are not incompatible.



You need to update and expand your concept of ‘Englishness’. https://t.co/tZ1dgUvfb7 — Jonathan Coe (@jonathancoe) May 29, 2019

Ministry of Silly Talks — Robert Campbell (@rob15959) May 29, 2019