GOP Senator John Cornyn Torched Over ‘Dumbest’ Climate Change Explainer

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) appeared to display a highly questionable understanding of climate change on Twitter, and promptly got hauled over the coals.
The lawmaker was on Friday widely ridiculed for the way in which he responded to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) call for action on the climate crisis. Schumer had tweeted about July 2019 being “the hottest month ever, of any month, on record” and described climate change as “the greatest threat facing our planet.”
Cornyn replied: “It’s summer, Chuck.”
Democratic presidential candidate Jay Inslee and actress Patricia Arquette were among those to fire back at Cornyn’s post, with many people explaining the difference between climate and weather to the senator.
