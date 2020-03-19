GOP Senator Scorched For ‘Peddling Racist Lies’ About China Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) faced fierce backlash on social media after he defended fellow Republicans — such as President Donald Trump — who insist on calling the coronavirus by the racist term the “Chinese Virus.”

Cornyn also drew scorn for falsely linking China to other public health crises.

The lawmaker told a reporter on Wednesday that China was to blame for the coronavirus “because the culture where people eat bats and snakes and dogs and things like that, these viruses are transmitted from the animal to the people and that’s why China has been the source of a lot of these viruses like SARS, like MERS, the swine flu and now the coronavirus.”

“So I think they have a fundamental problem, and I don’t object to geographically identifying where it’s coming from,” he added.

When the reporter told Cornyn that many Asian Americans feel the term “Chinese Virus” is racist, he replied: “Oh, I disagree. We’re not talking about Asians, we’re talking about China where these viruses emanate from and which have created this pandemic.”

Twitter users swiftly rebuked the senator, fact-checking his claims about MERS (which was first reported in Saudi Arabia) and the Swine Flu (which was first detected in the U.S.).

“Just so we’re all clear: In the middle of a global pandemic, a sitting senator is scapegoating an entire country and peddling racist lies that could very well lead to hate crimes,” tweeted former Labor Secretary Robert Reich.

Check out Cornyn’s comments in the video above and the responses here:

Hey @JohnCornyn “This is Chinese culture and every disease comes from there.” is factually false and worse is a clear rallying call for idiots to go after people who look Asian. There are Asian kids out here just trying to live you reckless moron. https://t.co/0PBGC9XKLJ — Ronny Chieng (@ronnychieng) March 18, 2020

My wife is from Taiwan, so my kids are half-Chinese. Because of racist assholes like @JohnCornyn & @realDonaldTrump, their classmates are already blaming them for the virus & asking if they eat bats. My 9 year old son even came home & asked me if it was true. It's heart-breaking. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) March 18, 2020

John Cornyn needs to lose his Senate seat this Fall. He's an accomplice in pushing Trump's racist sideshow to distract us from how badly the president has handled this crisis. He's also spewing a bunch of flat-out lies here about the origins of different viruses. https://t.co/JbrY8FySfO — Adam Best (@adamcbest) March 19, 2020

Just so we're all clear: In the middle of a global pandemic, a sitting senator is scapegoating an entire country and peddling racist lies that could very well lead to hate crimes.



Unseat John Cornyn in November. https://t.co/pw7A1ytQAX — Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 18, 2020

.@JohnCornyn doesn't care enough about USA deaths from COVID-19 to bother checking facts before ranting.



MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) is Saudi.



Swine flu is name of post-09 epidemic of A/H1N1. Same virus earlier from USA, Russia, Burma, India etc. caused epidemics. https://t.co/GEiaoqdM2r — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 18, 2020

So I’m assuming going forward @JohnCornyn would have no issue with referring to every #MassShooting as a “White Mass Shooting” since virtually every mass shooting is perpetrated by a white guy ... must be something about their “culture” ... https://t.co/a0UrY3fvwl — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) March 18, 2020

This is so disgusting, dangerous, ignorant and reckless.

Imagine being a Chinese American now. — Peter Zizzo (@pzizzo) March 18, 2020

John Cornyn is a racist piece of shit and this kind of scapegoating will lead to hate crimes https://t.co/JVHss2jMv4 — ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) March 18, 2020

1) Swine Flu "was first detected in people in the United States in April 2009." - CDC https://t.co/ePLKPc77T2 https://t.co/dm4FB1Axth — 🌝 tanvi 🌝 (@Tanvim) March 18, 2020

Neither swine flu nor MERS -- which literally stands for "Middle East Respiratory Syndrome" -- originated in China. https://t.co/is6YhyO5yf — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) March 18, 2020

Swine Flu didn’t even originate in China. It started here in the United States, where we eat pigs. https://t.co/LKoItXxHKo — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) March 18, 2020

John Cornyn’s comments are disgusting, dangerous, and racist. Asian Americans have already been the victims of hate crimes because of Trump and the Republican Party’s racism. We will vote Cornyn out in November.



Help us here:https://t.co/JscRvDLjvQ https://t.co/IKFKXLjIpG — Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) March 19, 2020

The Spanish Flu started in the US.



MERS and Swine Flu didn’t start in China.



Cornyn’s a racist and an ignoramus. https://t.co/15Lp0ClGRy — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 19, 2020

There's a word for this: xenophobia.



Texas communities deserve better than racist dog whistles, and Americans are looking for leadership and solutions. It's time to unify, not divide on racist lines and point fingers. Please stop making things worse and get back to work. https://t.co/zIoRae5euw — MJ Hegar (@mjhegar) March 18, 2020

1/ This is obviously racist, but it’s also an opportunistic gimmick to change the subject away from Trump’s massive managerial failures on corona. The Trump GOP has already discounted the costs of racist signaling; this stuff won't lose them any voters they haven't already lost. https://t.co/EwNdPzvveD — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 19, 2020

Can we go back to when being racist in public wasn’t cool? https://t.co/H1wLhKPsW6 — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) March 18, 2020