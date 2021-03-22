GOP Senator Slammed For Criticizing Biden's 'Humane Treatment Of Immigrants'

Texas Sen. John Cornyn was slammed on Monday after he dared to criticize President Joe Biden’s immigration policies as, uh, “humane.”
Yes, you read that right.
The Republican politician griped about Biden’s compassion via a Twitter thread that started with Cornyn citing the border policies of the previous two Democratic presidents.
By comparison, Cornyn’s lack of enthusiasm for Biden’s border policy came down to the president’s insistence on compassion.
Many Twitter users immediately took Cornyn to task for being against basic human courtesy.
