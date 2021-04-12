John Cornyn Asks If Biden Is 'Really In Charge' Because He Doesn't Tweet A Lot

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) spun a Politico article Monday about President Joe Biden’s limited participation on Twitter and cable news to criticize his leadership.

The article, “Biden White House media doctrine: Less can be more,” outlined the White House strategy to emphasize quality messaging over quantity, using Cabinet members to discuss policy when appropriate and having Biden speak directly to the camera on “marquee” issues.

Politico’s tone appeared more observational than critical, but Cornyn repurposed a passage into an indictment of the president.

Quoting an excerpt, Cornyn tweeted: “The president is not doing cable news interviews. Tweets from his account are limited and, when they come, unimaginably conventional. The public comments are largely scripted. Biden has opted for fewer sit down interviews with mainstream outlets and reporters.”

The senator then followed with his own words: “Invites the question: is he really in charge?”

The question invited harsh answers.

Texas Senator John Cornyn is complaining that President Biden isn't throwing enough 5am Twitter tantrums & making unhinged phone calls into Fox News like the Former Guy, because John Cornyn would rather have a President who SHREDS America in half, rather than stitches it back up. — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) April 12, 2021

You know what's fantastic, John? I don't have to worry anymore about what our President is saying on TV or on phone calls to foreign leaders or what he's tweeting. I don't worry that he's plotting to undermine the country or that he's in office solely to enrich himself. 1/2 — BevP *WearAMask!* 🐳🐧🌠 (@BevPOregon) April 12, 2021

John Cornyn is big mad that President Biden is too busy working to spend time on Twitter. — Red (@Redpainter1) April 12, 2021

Ohhhh & we are grateful for it. Normalcy has returned to our White House. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XaIJ1f5n4M — ✿♥ ƗŞŁΔŇĐ🏝ǤƗŘŁ ♥✿ 🇵🇷 (@IslandGirlPRV) April 12, 2021

Normalcy AND competency. What a confidence-inspiring combo -- Like America won the leadership lottery and we finally have a REAL POTUS to show for it! — foundmyvoice (@FoundMyVoiceOK) April 12, 2021

Johnny- this is gonna come as a shock to you, but the American people don’t elect a President based on how frequently he or she will tweet.

Now this one’s really is gonna blow your mind, so buckle up… The President of the United States of America is supposed to lead, not tweet. pic.twitter.com/Oto4tu2Ko5 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 12, 2021

"If a president isn't on Twitter constantly is he really even a president?" — cspamus2 (@cspamus2) April 12, 2021

I have no idea what Joe Biden did yesterday. I have no idea what he's doing right now. I have no idea what he watches on TV. it's fucking glorious — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 11, 2021

Let me know when he steals from charity, commits treason or incites an attempted coup. I’ll wait. pic.twitter.com/hVmu8VQ3xb — Matt Villalobos (@mattmcvilla) April 12, 2021

So apparently this is just a word-for-word quote from the very beginning of the article which—to be fair to the writer of the article—is not intended to be a criticism, just an observation.



Cornyn, of course, spins it into a vile criticism about Biden's mental accuity. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) April 12, 2021