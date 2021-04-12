John Cornyn Asks If Biden Is 'Really In Charge' Because He Doesn't Tweet A Lot

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) spun a Politico article Monday about President Joe Biden’s limited participation on Twitter and cable news to criticize his leadership.
The article, “Biden White House media doctrine: Less can be more,” outlined the White House strategy to emphasize quality messaging over quantity, using Cabinet members to discuss policy when appropriate and having Biden speak directly to the camera on “marquee” issues.
Politico’s tone appeared more observational than critical, but Cornyn repurposed a passage into an indictment of the president.
Quoting an excerpt, Cornyn tweeted: “The president is not doing cable news interviews. Tweets from his account are limited and, when they come, unimaginably conventional. The public comments are largely scripted. Biden has opted for fewer sit down interviews with mainstream outlets and reporters.”
The senator then followed with his own words: “Invites the question: is he really in charge?”
The question invited harsh answers.