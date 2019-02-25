GOP Senator John Cornyn's Weird Shoutout To Mussolini Backfires Spectacularly

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) caused a lot of head-scratching on Sunday when he tweeted a quote from fascist dictator Benito Mussolini:

“We were the first to assert that the more complicated the forms assumed by civilization, the more restricted the freedom of the individual must become.” Benito Mussolini — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) February 24, 2019

Cornyn later retweeted a message explaining that he was warning “against an overly powerful central government” ― and then added a message of his own saying that democratic socialists “have forgotten or never learned the lessons of history, and how their ideology is incompatible with freedom.”

He also complained about the criticism:

Did I over estimate the intelligence of some in the twitter sphere? https://t.co/Cf8nUY3NUO — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) February 25, 2019

However, as the senator’s critics were quick to point out, the quote seemed more than a little unusual given that Mussolini had abandoned socialism and embraced fascism before he seized power in Italy.

The unusual tweets caused the name “Mussolini” to trend on Twitter on Sunday, and many people wondered why Cornyn was highlighting the thoughts of a friend of Hitler’s:

You see what John Cornyn is up to?



Oh. Just casually quoting Mussolini. https://t.co/33ZE0WULUf — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 24, 2019

When you consider the number of Democratic Socialists who were jailed and murdered for opposing Mussolini and Hitler, the true obscenity of this tweet becomes glaring. https://t.co/pHl4nRx4d6 — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) February 24, 2019

Lie down with Trump, wake up quoting Benito Mussolini. https://t.co/C75xTkhgT6 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 25, 2019

Here's the thing about the Cornyn tweet: Either he erroneously thinks that Mussolini was bragging that Italian fascism curtailed liberty, or he knows that Mussolini was saying fascists are opposed to regulatory left-wing forms of government. Either one is really bad. https://t.co/El7z9qLXXn — Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) February 25, 2019

Quoting Mussolini without any context. Niiice. Are GOP Senators celebrating Weird Tweets About Dictators Day? https://t.co/qLMHWzCPn5 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 24, 2019

“No, you don’t get it, I was tweeting a context-less Mussolini quote to attack democratic socialists, whom fascists like Mussolini hated. Haha tricked you libs. You thought it was one of the regular times a congressman tweets Mussolini lmao” — Kelly Weill (@KELLYWEILL) February 24, 2019

Ah yes Mussolini, whose reign was famously defined by his love of socialists https://t.co/GpyoTMbfUi — Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) February 24, 2019

Me: Why is "Mussolini" trending? That can't be good.



[looks it up]



Me: Yeah, that tracks. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 24, 2019

Apparently we’re at the “elected official quotes Mussolini” stage of the fascist creep. pic.twitter.com/iqQwlczYFU — New York City Antifa (@NYCAntifa) February 24, 2019

You know who else hated Democratic Socialists, Bud?



Mussolini. https://t.co/1o23D0LCHx — David Walsh (@DavidAstinWalsh) February 24, 2019

I’m told this is actually a right-wing talking point and what he’s saying is that Mussolini is bad, much like the libs.



I don’t care, it’s insane either way. — David Klion (@DavidKlion) February 24, 2019

Trump also likes to quote Mussolini. If you’re going full fascist, just get on with it. — Alt. U.S. Press Sec. (@AltUSPressSec) February 24, 2019

Surprised you are a fan of Mussolini, John...



Just kidding. I’m actually not surprised. — Laura Beck (@LLBe11) February 25, 2019

The GOP is such a broken party that you have one of the highest senators in the country quoting fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.



Very normal, not deranged political party. https://t.co/8mOBgSyBWK — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) February 25, 2019