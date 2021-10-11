'White Sox Dave' Confronts John Cusack Over His Team Loyalty And Actor Jaws Back

John Cusack defended himself when a Barstool Sports employee accused him of being a fair-weather Chicago White Sox fan at a Sox playoff game on Sunday. (See the video below.)

Cusack, an Illinois native perhaps known more as a supporter of the crosstown Cubs, has previously said he cheers for both teams. He also starred in the movie “Eight Men Out,” which is about White Sox players embroiled in a gambling scandal during the 1919 World Series.

His interrogator, Dave Williams of Barstool Chicago — known to some as “White Sox Dave” — gave Cusack an unwelcome lecture about bandwagon-jumping in a video that Barstool posted on Sunday.

Cusack repeated that he grew up pulling for both rivals.

“You can’t tell me where I can go,” he said. “I can like whoever I want.” He told Williams they’d have to “agree to disagree.”

Williams, who has questioned Cusack’s fandom before, later commented that the actor was on his “banned list.”

BREAKING: @barstoolwsd just confronted actor John Cusack to tell him he’s not allowed to cheer for the White Sox pic.twitter.com/IjTYv79Rxo — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) October 11, 2021

Cusack and Williams took the confrontation to social media. Cusack called the Barstool employee a “pathetic little troll” and wrote that he was using him for “click bait.” Even actor Patricia Arquette got involved. (See some of the Tweets below.)

And be warned that this may not be over: The White Sox, who avoided elimination in the American League divisional series with a victory over the Houston Astros, face the Astros again in a rain-postponed Game 4 on Tuesday. Chicago trails 2 games to 1 in the best-of-five matchup.

Banned - really ?

I wanted to make sure you were finished being barbecued -

You silly pathetic little troll

Go back to your moms house and regroup https://t.co/OL0WZyqY8W — John Cusack (@johncusack) October 11, 2021

Funny i was right in your face - and you backed away and cowered like a whiny little boy with your gotcha self phone-

I’ll check you for yr balls next time - but you don’t have any son - meantime u go blow someone else - cause I’m just not into you - https://t.co/c23uAE3XGJ — John Cusack (@johncusack) October 11, 2021

You know what’s bad , Patricia a bad example ? when a belligerent sweatly Asshole invades yr personal space with foul breath - spewing childish gibberish - when yr supporting yr city & a enjoying a baseball game - he really is a foul little boy- behavior has consequences - https://t.co/eAhs9JnNkn — John Cusack (@johncusack) October 11, 2021

What’s sad is a culture where entitled ignorant punks think they can do or say whatever they feel like with zero consequences -

It doesn’t work that way - in all parts of USA - Some people don’t take shit from strangers https://t.co/eAhs9JnNkn — John Cusack (@johncusack) October 11, 2021