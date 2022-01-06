Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday vowed to hold accountable anyone who was involved in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot “at any level.”

John Dean, the one-time counsel to Richard Nixon who later flipped on the then-president over the Watergate scandal, saw that as a warning to former President Donald Trump and his allies.

“Donald Trump and his co-conspirators should not sleep well!” Dean tweeted.

Garland, amid criticism the Department of Justice is yet to target organizers of the riot and has focused on the Trump supporters who entered the Capitol, promised “the actions we have taken thus far will not be our last.”

“The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January six perpetrators at any level, accountable under law, whether they were present that day, or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy,” he said. “We will follow the facts wherever they lead.”

More than 700 people have been charged over the attack, 300 of those with felonies, said Garland.

“We build investigations by laying a foundation. We resolve more straightforward cases first because they provide the evidentiary foundation for more complex cases,” he explained. “Investigating the more overt crimes generates linkages to less overt ones. Overt actors and the evidence they provide can lead us to others who may also have been involved and that evidence can serve as a foundation for further investigative leads and techniques.”

“Those involved must be held accountable. And there is no higher priority for us at the Department of Justice,” he added.