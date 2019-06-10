John Dean, the one-time White House counsel to President Richard M. Nixon who was dubbed the “master manipulator” of the Watergate scandal, is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Monday. And President Donald Trump is already unhappy about the hearing, titled “Lessons from the Mueller Report: Presidential Obstruction and Other Crimes.”
On Sunday, Trump took to Twitter to call Dean a “sleazebag”:
Dean had previously said on Twitter he was looking forward to testifying, and in a dig at current and former members of the administration who have not been cooperating with the House investigations, he added: “No subpoena necessary!”
Dean is a frequent Trump critic on cable news and has described special counsel Robert Mueller’s report as “more damning” than the Watergate scandal. He also had some advice for the president: