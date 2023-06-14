Watergate Lawyer John Dean Says Nixon Scandal Would’ve Been Different With Fox News

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday asked Watergate lawyer John Dean if disgraced former President Richard Nixon would have “felt compelled to resign” had conservative networks such as Fox News, whose personalities have relentlessly defended former president Donald Trump on the air despite his mounting legal woes, existed during the Watergate scandal.

“There’s no doubt that Watergate would have played out differently if there had been a Fox News,” Dean replied.

Dean later highlighted what he believed was a big difference between Nixon and Trump. Nixon ultimately “actually honored the law” and “at the end did the right thing by resigning,” he said.

President Gerald Ford “could have never pardoned Nixon had he done what Trump has done, which is to double down,” Dean added.

