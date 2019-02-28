John Dean, the former attorney for President Richard M. Nixon who was dubbed the “master manipulator” of the Watergate scandal by the FBI, noticed one thing Republican lawmakers didn’t do on Wednesday.

As they questioned Michael Cohen, the disgraced former attorney for President Donald Trump, “they didn’t defend the president,” Dean told CNN’s Don Lemon.

“What they did is attack the witness,” Dean said. “That shows a certain weakness and it also showed a lot of concern by Republicans.”

Republicans questioning Cohen “had nothing to offer in defense of the president’s character,” Dean said.

Former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean tells CNN's @DonLemon that during Michael Cohen's testimony the Republican members of the House Oversight Committee "didn't defend the President. What they did is attack the witness. That shows a certain weakness" https://t.co/CmAl17E0GI pic.twitter.com/0SvJpPKd1y — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) February 28, 2019

Like Cohen, Dean was a member of the president’s inner circle. He also turned on his onetime boss and cooperated with prosecutors.

Last year, he noted another similarity between himself and Cohen.