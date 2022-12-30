What's Hot

Politics
Donald TrumpCrimejan 6 committee DOJJohn Dean

Watergate Lawyer John Dean Declares Jan. 6 Case Against Trump 'Overwhelming'

"Proof beyond a reasonable doubt," he says.
Mary Papenfuss

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Richard Nixon’s one-time White House counsel John Dean has a killer assessment of the Jan. 6 committee’s case against Donald Trump: It’s “overwhelming,” he declared.

“I think an overwhelming case — proof beyond a reasonable doubt — is out there against Trump,” Dean said on CNN Thursday.

“It’s really going to be a question of do we prosecute a former president, not whether we can — and have it nailed, which I think they do,” added Dean, who has witnessed something like this before.

Dean was responding to GOP strategist Dan Urban’s position that Trump won’t be convicted. “Proving criminal culpability is a much tougher thing than suggesting that somebody did something morally reprehensible; there is a big difference between those two,” said Urban.

The Jan. 6 committee has referred four criminal charges against Trump to the Department of Justice. The charges are obstructing an official proceeding, conspiring to defraud the United States, conspiring to make false statements, and inciting an insurrection against the United States.

Check out Dean’s thoughts on the trouble Trump is in now below:

