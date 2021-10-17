Key Watergate figure John Dean is convinced former White House strategist Steve Bannon is “up to his eyeballs” in the Jan. 6 insurrection and can reveal just how deep a role Donald Trump also played.

That’s why it’s so critical for the House select committee investigating the insurrection to question Bannon, Dean told Jim Acosta on CNN Saturday.

Advertisement

“We have to be careful about what inferences we draw from non-appearance or non-testimony,” Dean cautioned, referring to Bannon’s bold decision to ignore — at Trump’s urging — a committee subpoena to testify earlier this week. “But I think Bannon is up to his eyeballs” in the Jan. 6 riot. “I think he’s a vital witness,” Dean added.

“I think he could lead to Trump or those closest to Trump, and I do believe that the indications are that Trump is much more involved in this whole thing than we think he was,” said Dean, who served as White House counsel to Richard Nixon before flipping on him over the Watergate scandal.

“I think this committee is determined” to get answers, said Dean. “I hope, Jim, they get their act together and use the power they do have, which is inherent contempt powers” to crack down on Bannon, Dean added.

Committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced Thursday that the panel will seek criminal contempt charges against Bannon.