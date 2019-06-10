John Dean: Mueller Report Is To Trump What Watergate Report Was To Nixon

Former Nixon White House counsel and star Watergate witness John Dean told a House panel on Monday that he sees similarities between President Donald Trump’s actions and those of former President Richard Nixon.

Dean cooperated with prosecutors during the Watergate investigation in the early 1970s in exchange for a reduced prison sentence for his involvement in the burglaries and subsequent cover-up by the Nixon administration.

He testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Monday, saying that special counsel Robert Mueller’s report ― which outlines 10 instances of potential obstruction of justice by the president ― is to Trump what the Watergate grand jury report was to Nixon.

“In many ways the Mueller report is to President Trump what the so-called ‘Watergate road map’... was to President Richard Nixon,” Dean said. “Mueller has provided this committee with a road map.”

Dean said the House panel has a crucial role to play in educating the public about the conclusions draw from the special counsel’s 448-page report.

“This report has not been widely read in the United States,” he said. “It’s not even been widely read in the Congress.”

The former attorney also said he believes the Mueller report contains evidence of collusion between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. Mueller, in his report, said his office did not find enough evidence to establish a conspiracy between the two parties.

Trump had bashed House Democrats earlier on Monday for inviting Dean to testify.

“Can’t believe they are bringing in John Dean, the disgraced Nixon White House Counsel who is a paid CNN contributor,” the president tweeted. “No Collusion - No Obstruction! Democrats just want a do-over which they’ll never get!”

Can’t believe they are bringing in John Dean, the disgraced Nixon White House Counsel who is a paid CNN contributor. No Collusion - No Obstruction! Democrats just want a do-over which they’ll never get! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.