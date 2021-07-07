John Dean Reveals The Massive Legal 'Trap' Trump Accidentally Set For Himself

John Dean, a central figure in the Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon, said Donald Trump just created a huge trap for himself with his latest court filing.
The former president on Wednesday sued Twitter, Facebook and Google for banning him from certain websites, claiming they could pay out “trillions” in damages.
Former cable TV host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann tweeted a reminder that even a frivolous lawsuit such as this one could lead to a days-long deposition:
Dean retweeted Olbermann’s message ― then added:
Most legal observers believe Trump’s lawsuit will go nowhere and is actually a scheme to help raise money.
Dean, who served as White House counsel under Nixon, was dubbed the “master manipulator” of the Watergate affair by the FBI. However, he ultimately cooperated with prosecutors and played a key role in the investigation that led to Nixon’s resignation.