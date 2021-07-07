John Dean Reveals The Massive Legal 'Trap' Trump Accidentally Set For Himself

John Dean, a central figure in the Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon, said Donald Trump just created a huge trap for himself with his latest court filing.

The former president on Wednesday sued Twitter, Facebook and Google for banning him from certain websites, claiming they could pay out “trillions” in damages.

Former cable TV host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann tweeted a reminder that even a frivolous lawsuit such as this one could lead to a days-long deposition:

This is the dumbest thing Trump has ever done. It’s wonderful.



I remind you from personal experience that when you sue somebody you have to give a multi-day deposition on anything relevant to the topic…in this case, like your role inspiring the 1/6 Coup https://t.co/oUGBrWdgmN — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 7, 2021

Dean retweeted Olbermann’s message ― then added:

This should be a nationally televised deposition…. Please schedule it next week. Don’t move to dismiss, which would be the normal move. Make him deal with the trap he created for himself. He will lose on the merits! https://t.co/fg46WsEXKV — John W. Dean (@JohnWDean) July 7, 2021

Dean, who served as White House counsel under Nixon, was dubbed the “master manipulator” of the Watergate affair by the FBI. However, he ultimately cooperated with prosecutors and played a key role in the investigation that led to Nixon’s resignation.