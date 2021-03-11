John Dean Warns Trump That Prosecutors Are Closing In: 'Only A Matter Of Days'

John Dean, the White House counsel to President Richard M. Nixon who was once dubbed the “master manipulator” of the Watergate scandal, says he knows legal trouble and former President Donald Trump is in it deep.

Dean shared a report on former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen, who has been meeting with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which is investigating Trump for potential fraud, including tax fraud. It was Cohen’s seventh meeting with the DA’s office.

Dean pointed out on Twitter the significance of all those meetings:

From personal experience as a key witness I assure you that you do not visit a prosecutor’s office 7 times if they are not planning to indict those about whom you have knowledge. It is only a matter of how many days until DA Vance indicts Donald & Co. https://t.co/OaqribQBQO — John W. Dean (@JohnWDean) March 10, 2021

The DA’s office last month obtained years of tax data from Trump’s accounting firm after the Supreme Court ruled against his efforts to block that access. In an interview with Reuters, Cohen called those files the “holy grail.”

Cohen was Trump’s longtime personal attorney and fixer before turning on him in 2018 and testifying before Congress. He also pleaded guilty to lying to Congress and campaign finance violations for arranging the hush-money payments from Trump to porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison but was released into home confinement last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.